GTCO Fashion Weekend 2022: Creating an enduring fashion hub

From designs to fashion business, styling, beauty, fashion journalism and modelling, the 2022 Guaranty Trust (GTCO) Fashion Weekend again brought together diverse enterprises and personalities within the fast-growing Nigerian Fashion Industry and across the world.

The renowned fashion week is gradually creating an enduring one-stop-shop and hub for fashion and an ecosystem with people who play actively in the sector, all pulling resources, creativity and passion together to grow Nigeria’s fashion industry.

Among the various activities featured at the event is the Fashion Masterclasses, providing fashion entrepreneurs with the unique opportunity to learn from global industry leaders and experienced brands.

The series covered topics addressing challenges and opportunities across the entire industry value chain including Entrepreneurship, Growth & Profitability, Retailing, and several others.

The Master classes had the best resource persons from across the world which included Melie Tiacoh, model; Yolanda Blaize, into global sourcing & development; Dapper Dan, fashion designer; Mila Thomas, makeup artist; Toussaint King, footwear designer; Felicia Leatherwood, hair stylist; Quil Lemons, fashion photography; Amanda Cosco, digital fashion; Alice Temperley, creative director; Ade Hassan, fashion entrepreneur, Marielle Bobo, fashion editor; and Antoine Gregory, fashion connector & curator.

From ready-to-wear, couture, pre-fall and other collections, the runway was lit up with models showcasing the latest African and global designs.

With 22 designers from various part of the world, they presented exceptional street style and avant-garde and spellbinding shows.

This year’s event featured a variety of GTCO fashion week mainstay designers, including Nkwo, Ituen Basi, and Pepper Row, among others.

Visitors shopped for their favourite fashion items at the best prices, including ready to wear footwear, Jewelry & Accessories, Hair and Beauty products and Perfumes

The Guaranty Trust Fashion Weekend is a consumer-focused fashion exhibition and capacity-building event that aims to promote enterprise within the fast-growing Nigerian Fashion Industry.

The two-day event was held on 12 and 13, November, 2022, in Lagos.