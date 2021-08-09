Group wants Kwara to declare Islamic New Year work-free day

An Islamic group, Ridwanullahi Islamic Society of Nigeria (RISEN), headquartered in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital has appealed to the state governor Abdulrahman Abdurazaq and the House of Assembly to declare the first day of Muharram (HIJRAH), in the Islamic calendar as a public holiday.

This, according to the group, will enable the Muslim civil servants to participate fully in the celebration of this Islamic New Year, the first day of MUHARRAM as it is usually celebrated on the first January in the Gregorian calendar.

A statement signed by Abdulrahman Usman Odore, founder/president, RISEN stated that, “It will also be appreciated if the Kwara State Government and the House of Assembly can enact a law on this matter & gazette it. It is on record that some states in Nigeria like Sokoto, Kano, Zamfara, Kaduna, Bauchi, Jigawa, Osun, and Oyo States have done so for their Muslim civil servants and the entire public.”