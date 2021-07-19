Eid-el-Kabir: Abiodun, Fayemi, Makinde, Obaseki task Muslims on tolerance, unity

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has joined other governors of Ogun, Oyo and Edo states; Dapo Abiodun, Seyi Makinde and Godwin Obaseki, respectively, to call on Muslims to emulate virtues of Prophet Ibrahim on tolerance, peaceful cohabitation, resilience and love for humanity as they celebrate 2021 Eid-el-Kabir festival all over the world.

The governors also asked Muslim faithful to pray against third wave of COVID-19 in the country and the world at large, saying that Eid-el-Kabir celebrants should adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols as advised by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in order to curb the spread of Delta variant of COVID-19 which characterized the third wave of the virus.

Governor Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said the festival which is symbolised by slaughtering of rams as commanded by Allah should be used to further foster unity and spread love in the state and Nigeria.

In Benin, Edo state capital, Governor Obaseki, in a felicitation message made available to newsmen on Monday, charged Muslims to use the period to deepen their relationship with Allah and pray for unity, peace and development of the state and Nigeria.

Governor Fayemi, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, said the Eid-el-Kabir festival commemorates Prophet Ibraheem’s willingness to sacrifice his son in deference to the will of God.

He urged Muslim faithful and adherents of other faiths to always emulate this level of obedience to higher authority in their daily activities, noting that love, loyalty and sacrifice are the hallmarks of the festival.

Governor Makinde of Oyo state asked the Muslim faithful to lay aside all forms of religious, ethnic and tribal sentiments, in the interests of unity, peace, progress and prosperity of the state and country.

While congratulating Muslim faithful in the state, Nigeria and across the globe on the occasion of 2021 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the governor called for tolerance and religious harmony at all times.

The governor urged Islamic faithful to reflect on the essence of the festival, which he described as the “Festival of Sacrifice.”

He stated that with the Eid-el-Kabir, the Almighty Allah (SWT) is teaching humanity about the virtues of total submission to His will, adding that human beings must learn to put God first in all situations.

RAZAQ AYINLA, Abeokuta; REMI FEYISIPO, Ibadan; CHURCHILL OKORO, Benin and GBENGA SODEINDE, Ado-Ekiti