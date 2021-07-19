Atiku urges love, sacrifice to heal Nigeria in spirit of Eid-el-Kabir

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria, has urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, forbearance and sacrifice in order to heal Nigeria.

He also urged an end to the wanton killing of fellow citizens across the country and dangerous and hateful rhetoric.

In a statement he personally signed to facilitate with Moslems, Atiku said: “The season is here with us again to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir and most importantly, give thanks to the Almighty God for sparing our lives as individuals and families to celebrate this significant festival of sacrifice.

“Eid-el-Kabir teaches and reminds us of the meaning of sacrifice, love and forbearance with God and in our relationships with one another.”

According to him, “As Moslems more especially, Eid-el-Kabir and the stories of Prophets Ibrahim and Ishmael (Peace and Blessings of Allah be with them) that accompany it requires that we take the whole of humanity as one nation.

“The significance of the celebration today is rooted in peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and tolerance. These are the virtues that we, as Nigerians, need to imbibe as we seek to heal our country of all shades of mistrust.”

He noted that according to the teachings of Noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW), “the slaughtering of animals in celebration of this festival is to evoke and reinforce the consciousness of God in all our deeds and wishes.”

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, further said: “We would not be able to fully appreciate the love from God if we allow the killing of the innocent souls and propagation of hateful rhetoric become a norm amongst us.”

Congratulating Moslems in Nigeria and across the globe on this year’s Eid el-Kabir, he reminded them of the Prophet’s saying that, “no nation is superior to the other. But the best amongst you is the one with the best piety to Allah.”