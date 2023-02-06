Group, Team Prado, rallies in Lagos for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid

A group, Team Prado, has thrown its weight behind the second term bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Marching through some major areas in Lagos recently I solidarity with the governor, the group said it was moved by the achievements of Sanwo-Olu so far, and would want him return to accomplish what he has started.

The group showed its support through a road show, comprising hundreds of dispatch riders and others who mobilised to endorse the governor’s push for a return to the Aluasa seat of power.

The show, according to the organisers, is a brainchild of Team Prado, a private initiative made up of youths from all walks of life, and was also staged to promote and campaign for the re-election of the governor and the actualisation of Bola Tinubu presidency. Apart from investing a lot of resources and time in publicity and through the use of SMART technological ideas, the support group has also employed the grassroots campaign strategy – taking the Sanwo-Olu for a greater Lagos gospel to the doorsteps of every Lagosians.

For Team Prado, “the Sanwo Again project is a task that must be delivered considering the impressive first-term performance of the governor and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat. Like they say, one good term deserves another. And Team Prado has a huge platform to showcase the achievements of the incumbent in the four years or so. Team Prado has organised several initiatives and programmes to elevate the governor’s profile as well as promoting the track record of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate,” one of the organisers said.

The latest initiative by Team Prado which featured hundreds of dispatch riders who stormed strategic streets in Lagos to endorse the candidacy of Sanwo-Olu “is the icing on the cake.”

According to the organisers, “In spite of the increase in the support base of the governor as the elections draw nearer, Team Prado is not resting on its oars. We have plans to unveil other exciting events before the general election in February 2023.”