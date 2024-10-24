Group presents relief materials, cash to IDPs in Plateau

As part of efforts to provide relief and giving hope to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State, occasioned by headsmen persistent attacks on innocent persons and communities; a socio-cultural group- Bokkos Likeminds Association – has presented clothes and cash to the victims of the attacks.

Led by its President, Silas Titus Nguwap, said the gesture was to ameliorate the untold hardship undergone by members of the IDP Camp.

Speaking during the presentation, Nguwap said Bokkos Likeminds Association were not unaware of the challenges, but encouraged the IDPs to remain calm and peaceful despite the provocations, pledging their continuous support for the internally displaced persons.

“Our Association understands that you have faced unimaginable hardships, and it breaks my heart to see the struggles you have endured. Being displaced from your homes, communities, and livelihoods is never easy.

“Please know that you are not alone in this journey; we are here with you, and we stand with you. Despite the challenges, your strength and courage are truly remarkable”, he said.

Responding to the gesture done the IDPs, Bishop Ayuba, Chairman IDPs Bokkos Local Government Area expressed his gratitude to the Association for the gesture done them, prayed God to bless and replenished them a hundred fold for providing relief to the need.

Recall that residents of Bokkos Local Government Area had experienced spade of attacks, which eyewitnesses adjudged as coordinated attacks, leading to loss of lives and destruction of property.

Yet arrest of some culprits and possible sanctions by designated authorities remain elusive to the public, and the deadly activities have continued unabated.

