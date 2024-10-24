PDP victory in Ondo will be a liberation for people — Makinde

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State and leader, the South-West Zone of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the victory of PDP in the November 16th governorship election in Ondo State will be a liberation for the people of the State.

Makinde, who led the campaign train of the candidate of the party in Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, on Wednesday to the Akoko Area of the State, said the PDP candidate would not disappoint the people of the State.

According to him, Ajayi’s administration will work harmoniously with traditional rulers for the peace, progress, sustainable social and economic development in the State.

BusinessDay reports that the campaign train moved to the towns and villages of Akoko North-West and Akoko North- East Local Government Areas of the State alongside leaders of the party in Oyo and Ondo States.

They also visited the palaces of the Olukare of Ikare, Akadiri Momoh, the Owa-Ale of Ikare Akoko, Adeleke Adegbite-Adedoyin and the Owa of Ogbagi, Victor Adetona.

Meanwhile, at the campaign venues, Governor Makinde said, “This is a vote of liberation. Once there is security, every other thing will fall in place. Insecurity will be a thing of the past once Ajayi is elected as governor.

“If he wins the election, I want to assure you that Agboola Ajayi will give traditional rulers a place of pride once he is elected. We are behind him. We will do everything to ensure victory in the election.”

But, in his comments, the PDP candidate, Agboola Ajayi, promised to carry along the traditional rulers in his administration.

“We will involve traditional rulers in the governance of the state. All first class Obas will be members of cash allocation committee. They will be part of the security and contract verification exercises.

“We don’t want crisis in Ondo State, the crisis of 1983 is still fresh in our minds. If they rig in other places, they shouldn’t try in this State.

“My Government would carry the traditional rulers in the administration, traditional rulers would approve government projects in Local Government Areas.

“Our traditional rulers would also be empowered to assist in tackling security challenges in the Akoko Area.”

Ajayi, however, appealed to the traditional rulers in the State to prevail on their subjects not to involve in violence or in any act capable of causing crisis before, during and after the gubernatorial election.

