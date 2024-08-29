Group mobilises women, youths against prevalence of drug abuse in Taraba

Following a sharp increase in the intake of hard drugs among citizens, especially youths in Taraba State, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) known as Grace Thomas Foundation, has through Women and Family Drug Education Program (WOFADEP), stepped up to fight the menace.

Speaking during an education session organized by the Foundation in Jalingo, Rejoice Henry-Wesley, CEO of the Foundation, said that the Group was aimed at fostering positive mental health, raising awareness about the dangers of drug abuse, and empowering individuals through economic opportunities

She said the Foundation had being working in various ways towards reintegrating persons trapped by intake of hard drugs into society as self-reliant and productive members.

“Our ultimate goal is to create a supportive and stigma-free community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. We aim at transforming the lives of women and youth facing mental health and drug abuse challenges.

“The 2024 Women and Family Drug Education Program (WOFADEP), has been organized by The Grace Thomas Foundation in collaboration with the Christopher Oghogho Foundation. This initiative aims to tackle the problem of drug abuse from a family perspective, with emphasis on the crucial role that families can play in preventing drug use”, she stated

Presenting a paper the education session, Nanzing Daniel Sallah, Commander National Drugs and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Taraba State Command, who was represented by the Head of Drug Reduction Unit of the Command, Uwa Ahmed, stressed the signs shown by persons who are into intake of hard drugs and identified among other things, exposure to health challenges, loss of memory and paranoia as consequences associated with intake of hard drugs.

The Commander, who spoke extensively on the role of family in Drug Abuse prevention, charged parents to remain as role model to their children, provide supporting environment to children and to help them resist peer group pressure and supervise them from time to time to stop them from indulging in the intake of hard drugs.