Group launches eco-friendly city to fight climate change

A group, under the aegis of Land Republic has launched an eco-friendly Smart City in Nigeria to fight climate change and reduce emission.

A statement signed by Azeez Abubakar, manager, sustainability project of the organisation, on Tuesday, said the launch of the eco-friendly city was part of activities to commemorate the group’s first year anniversary tagged, ‘Lé Debut: celebrating greatness’.

Victor Adegbile, the co-founder of the organisation, explained that the event was to celebrate doggedness and diligence that had gone into building a leading real estate brand in Nigeria and in Africa at large.

Adegbile noted that the initiative was aimed at sustaining the advocacy towards climate action.

“As the world seeks to fight climate change and reduce emissions, the Vert City could not have come at a better time.

“This exquisite development seeks to offer Nigerians across the world a taste of the future, where technology is in sync with nature.

“With Vert City, every family’s dream of green, healthy and sustainable living is now within reach”, he said.