Group flays exclusion of Al-MaKura from government, warns APC of implications

The North Central political group for Al-Makura on Friday lamented the exclusion of the former governor of Nassarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government and warned of possible implication for the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nassarawa and the entire middle belt.

The group gave their position in a release signed by Zaidu T. Dunama and Anna Mai Nasara chairman and Secretary of the group respectively and made available to newsmen, saying that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should hurriedly create a condusive space for the former governor being a technocrat.

Dunama said that the recent appointment of the party’s national chairman of the APC was supposed to be replaced by Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura or be considered in other appointments in order to continue exploiting his vast experience towards the implementation of Tinubu’s change agenda especially tilting political ground for APC in 2027 election project.

The Chairman Dunama said that “During the last 2023 presidential election Al-Makura distinguished self from APC think tanks in the whole middle belt in capturing votes for President Tinubu using his resources to campaign for the President and APC to sustain power.”

Dunama reiterated that Al-Makura’s desire for Tinubu’s successful outing in 2023 election forced him to compromise his race for APC national chairmanship that produced Abdullahi Adamu to give peace a chance in APC not that he wasn’t popular and credible to clinch the plumb job.

He said: “There’s no single state that President Tinubu visited during the campaign that Al-Makura was not in company; therefore, it has become imperative to remind the president to consider him for lucrative appointment apparently to be a gauge valve for APC in the North Central.

“We so much believe a meeting of President Bola Tinubu and the former governor of Nassarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-maKura will bring glory to North Central.”