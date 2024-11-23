Group faults Bode George over comments on Atiku’s presidential bid

Bode George

A Non-Governmental Organization, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN), has faulted Olabode George’s recent counsel that Atiku Abubakar should not contest the 2027 general elections, saying that it was unnecessary.

In a statement In Lagos, the group’s Director General, Bukky Adeojo, queried George for advising Atiku, the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections against recontesting in 2027, saying that he was not in the position to make such comment.

According to FOWN, Bode George has played lead roles in sabotaging the efforts of the PDP stakeholders in the past and therefore lacks any iota of honour to counsel anyone, let alone a well-dignified Atiku Abubakar.

George was described as the main traducer of good fortune wielded by the PDP candidates both at the state and national levels and therefore not qualified to negatively meddle in an all-important discourse that pertains to the future of Nigeria, rather he should support Atiku come 2027.

“He should not be a tribal bigot and it is time for him to support Atiku’s competency and well-rounded knowledge of Nigeria’s economy and challenges, but he equally has his right to support whoever he wants that can butter his bread.

“Trump is 78yrs old and he contested and Americans preferred him to Kamala. How old is Trump, Tinubu and Atiku?,” he said.

FOWN helmsman Adeojo said: “We are aware of Bode George’s romance with the opposition in Lagos State for many years, but we thought the older an elder is, the better wise counsel he gives, but BG’s case is different.

“You came to this world with nothing and you shall go back with nothing, why must you destroy Atiku simply for the crunch of pizza or pounded yam from Bourdillon?

“Bode George has no power or capacity to advise Atiku not to contest based on age when his kinsman and paymaster, Bola Tinubu is of the same age as Atiku.

“Bode George is not only twerking around Tinubu, but he is also supporting him to continue with the clueless, ineffective and lack of direction plus suffering ProMax on poor masses of Nigeria.

“Bode George has been the reason the PDP in Lagos is in shambles and comatose despite the efforts of an elder statesman, Chief Abimbola Ogunkelu, to shape and galvanize the PDP in Lagos to a better position.

“He is always going behind to sabotage the party. A typical example was how he sabotaged all the efforts of Jandor Adediran, PDP flag bearer in Lagos State in the last election simply because of self-aggrandizement and selfish and personal gain.”

FOWN further berates Bode George as one who has no pedigree to counsel Atiku.

“Where was Bode George when Atiku and others were forming the PDP with Solomon Lar, Alex Ekwueme, Sunday Awoniyi, Jerry Ghana and others? In what capacity is the lame Bode George advising Atiku?

“Has Atiku ever written a letter or memo to BG asking him for money to run his campaign? What contribution has Bode George made in support of Atiku campaign since he said Atiku has been contesting for long? Is Bode George not the patron of Nyesom Wike and the Jackson 5?”

The group maintained that instead, Bode George is the one who ought to calm down politically and make aan ttempt to rebuild his grossly tainted image for posterity’s sake, warning that if he persists with his devilish machinations, he will be resisted constructively.

“Bode George should be the one to calm down and be a statesman that his words can be respected and listened to and not the PDP in the night and the APC at 2 am.

“Bode George should wait for what God has in stock for Waziri Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar come 2027 and I hope he will promise again to leave Nigeria when Atiku assumes power in 2027 Insha Allah.

“If Bode George thinks he can collude with Bola Tinubu to rig the election or write fictitious results in 2027, he better sleep and think twice because it won’t happen again in Nigeria.

Speaking further, the group said, “Bode George’s kinsman that he sold the PDP out to in 2023, how is he enjoying his old age under the hardship and bad economy and insecurity that his Emilokan brought upon Nigeria?

“He should respect himself and his age. That some of us kept quiet during his masquerade naked dance with Wike and the Jackson 5 in which he is more or less the PRO along with his other gluttonous travellers from Ekiti should not be taken for granted.

“They should not take our calmness and civility for weakness. We shall respond and follow him words for words, if he continues to dish garbage out of his mouth to the public on Atiku who doesn’t even know if BG is existing”.

