Grenada National Resort hosts dinner reception in Nigeria to attract investment 

The Hengsheng Group, developer of the Grenada National Resort, as part of its ongoing strategic efforts to strengthen awareness of the tourist destination and the rich Grenada National, the Spice of the Caribbean brand in the African market, is hosting its first-ever dinner reception in Lagos, Nigeria on the 17th of October.

The event is said to attract Africa’s super-rich and influential high-net-worth individuals and investors.

The event is also cited to attract senior-level executives, seasoned entrepreneurs, global business partners and leaders from all industries, looking to diversify their investment portfolio through investing in the Grenada National Resort with the benefit of a globally acceptable passport to move around the world at a moment’s notice.

The reception will be hosted by Yuanfa Li, chairman of the Hengsheng Group, he will be reassuring the confidence and interest of investors, highlighting the citizenship-by-investment benefits in investing in Grenada, the necessary due-diligence and also the luxurious attraction of the structure of National Resort.

The keynote speech will be given by Idowu Olumide, the regional director for Africa, who has put this event together for investment inclusion and diversification in Africa. He will be part of a panel of other global directors slated to attend the dinner reception.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Olumide said the event will help Nigerians and Africa tap into the tourism opportunities in Grenada, thus enabling them to diversify their investment portfolios.

For collaboration and inquiries, contact the regional director’s office at +1 (347) 557 6434 or email at iolumide@hengshenggrenada.com

The dinner reception which is strictly by invitation will be held at the executive hall of the Marriot Bonvoy Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, and will be hosted to strengthen the partnership and collaboration of the African market in the development of the Grenada National Resort.