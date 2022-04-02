Greenwood House School emerges winner at the First Lego Championship

Nigeria Greenwood House School, a dynamic nursery and primary school in Lagos, won the prestigious and highly coveted Robot Technology Award at the recently concluded Nigeria National Championship 2022 of the First Lego League.

The theme of this year’s Lego League was Cargo Connect, and the competition aimed to equip children aged nine to sixteen with Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) skills through the use of robotics.

Ekua Abudu, founder of Greenwood House School, commenting on the championship, said: “We are honored to have emerged as the winner of the highly coveted robot technology award despite this being our first time participating.

“The use of robotics aids easy comprehension of STEAM learning for young students because it provokes curiosity, making learning easier. This is why, at Greenwood House School, we introduced robotics as a mainstream subject and an integral part of the curriculum to ensure that each student is able to explore and fully harness their skills within their areas of interest.”

Greenwood House School also has the distinction of being the only primary school in the competition, as the other teams were from secondary schools.

In additon, Greenwood House School achieved the best result in the Diplome d’ Etudes en Langue Francaise Examination (DELF) PRIM Category in Lagos State in August 2021

Greenwood House School was the only school to represent Africa at the Commonwealth Secretariat COP26 event in November 2021.

Abudu explained that “Greenwood House School accepts children between the ages of three months and 10 years old and offers classes ranging from creche to nursery to primary six.”