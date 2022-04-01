Bigi promotes sports in schools with sponsorship of International Schools Athletics Championship

The award-winning Bigi carbonated soft drink (CSD) brand, from the stable of Rite Foods, is at the forefront of promoting sports among primary and secondary schools in the country with the sponsorship of the International Schools Athletics Championship where 68 schools participated, from 14 to 19 March, 2022, in Lagos.

The competition was part of the brand’s support for the growth of young talents in athletics, like other sporting initiatives sponsored in the past, with its 13 variants and table water that have been the hallmark of distinctiveness in the beverage segment of the Nigerian economy.

It was also aimed at encouraging togetherness and peace, with 914 participants from 68 schools as well as 5,000 spectators.

Commenting on the sponsorship from the Truly World-class company, the Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, stated that the premium Bigi CSD brand through its range of products rejuvenated the athletes with the vigour needed for the completion of the games, especially with the Bigi Table Water which is produced with global best practices in purification and offers quality, freshness, confidence, and reliability.

She said the company will continue to identify with credible platforms that connect its leading Bigi products with consumers to add value to lives, as demonstrated in the athletics tournament by helping young Nigerians accomplish their dreams of becoming superstars that would make the nation proud in sporting activities.

While applauding Bigi for its contribution to the success of the games, the Chairman of Lagos State Athletics Association, Dr. Solomon Alao, remarked that the competition was intended at encouraging a healthy body and mind in an era where moral degeneration is prevalent among the youth.

“Going forward the future is looking great. It is about going back to the basics, using sports and education as a platform to attain wholesome child development and a breeding ground for future champions,” Alao affirmed.

He added that the inaugural event was also supported by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to showcase the skills of the youngsters who would in the future; represent the country at international events, with laurels to their credit.

On his part, a former Olympian, Enefiok Udo-Obong, who won a gold and bronze medal at the 2000 and 2004 Summer Olympics respectively, avowed that four schools in Ghana have already shown interest in the tournament, an indication that the initiative will grow stronger with an extensive footprint in the next edition.

Interestingly, the Bigi brand, which has been spearheading sports development in Nigeria, last year, threw its weight behind the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon, held on 17 July 2021, where it reinvigorated the athletes with the strength to get to the finish line. It also powered the Abeokuta King’s Golf Tournament held on 10 October, 2021, as well as the Abeokuta 10 km marathon held on 13 November, the same year, with commendation from the Ogun State Government.