Greensprings unveils scholarship opportunities for indigent students

Determined to provide education support to the indigent, but brilliant students in Nigeria, Greensprings School Lagos, has announced a scholarship examination for entry into Year 7 and the post-secondary International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The annual scholarship, according to the school, is part of its unwavering commitment to providing quality education to students across Nigeria.

Scheduled for Saturday, December 16, 2023, the scholarship entrance examination will take place at all Greensprings campuses in Lagos – Anthony, Lekki, and Ikoyi. The school also has plans for a virtual examination for candidates who were unable to participate physically.

Lai Koiki, executive director of the school, said the school is committed to recognising and supporting academic excellence by offering scholarships to exceptional candidates entering Year 7 and the post-secondary International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme.

Koiki said the initiative is aimed at providing scholars with a platform to experience a comprehensive and well-rounded education.

According to her, awarding academic scholarships through the annual scholarship examination is one of the ways the school demonstrates its commitment to fostering outstanding achievements in education.

Expressing the school’s dedication to excellence, Koiki said Greensprings School remains steadfast in providing and supporting excellence, adding that the school’s sustained growth and the numerous achievements of her students, both academically and in extracurricular activities, are a testament to its unwavering pursuit of excellence.

Uche Ogbu, chief strategy officer of the school, said Greenspring’s dedication to offering educational opportunities to Nigerian students through the provision of scholarships is one of the ways through which the school ensures that exceptional students benefit from the institution’s well-rounded education.

Ogbu said Greensprings has a long-standing tradition of providing scholarships annually to outstanding students in sports and academics, through initiatives such as the scholarship entrance examination and the Greensprings Kanu Football Camp, where promising football players receive sports scholarships to study in Greensprings School.

Encouraging parents to prepare their wards for the examination, Ogbu highlighted the transformative impact of the scholarship.

“Becoming a recipient of the scholarship opens doors for students to experience a school environment where they can develop skills that will serve them throughout their lives.

“Greensprings believes that children need a strong foundation to become global citizens, thereby contributing significantly to their communities. The scholarship programme provides students with an opportunity to acquire skills that will shape their future. We will consistently uphold our commitment to nurturing talent and promoting well-rounded education in Africa,” he said.

He further urged parents interested in the scholarship examination for their child to visit the school website to register their wards.

Established in 1985, Greensprings School offers education from preschool levels to the sixth form, catering to students across various academic stages.