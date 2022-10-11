Greensprings Training College to tutor teachers on inclusive education

Determined to groom 21st-century teachers, the management of Greensprings Training College has perfected plans to offer free and discounted training on inclusive education for teachers in commemoration of the 2022 World Teachers’ Day.

Adebimpe Ajibola, head of Greensprings Training College, said the college will be organising the training to educate teachers and school owners on the strategies for becoming more inclusive teachers and schools, as well as having the skill to support children with special needs.

Speaking during a World Teachers’ Day radio talk show, Ajibola said many teachers neglect children with special needs due to their unique body physique and unusual learning behaviours.

“Our goal for this year’s World Teachers’ Day is to educate teachers and school owners on the strategies for supporting children with special needs and making their schools inclusive. We plan to achieve this goal by organising a seminar themed, ‘Every Learner Matters: Effective Teaching and Learning Strategies in an Inclusive School’,” she said.

She said the topics will include understanding the place of inclusion in schools; effective teaching and learning strategies for inclusion in schools; emotional intelligence for teachers in an inclusive school; embedding child protection and safeguarding in the school culture.

Ajibola said there would be five free slots and a 15 percent discount for the training. She said the training will hold on Saturday, 5th of November at the Anthony Campus, and that interested participants are expected to pay the cost of ₦10,000.

She added that teachers that register on or before the 15th of October will get a 15 percent discount, and are to pay ₦8,500 while the first five teachers to call in during the talk show will attend for free.

Greensprings Training College, Lagos, is a subsidiary of Greensprings School. It offers short-term and long-term professional education courses, including Thinking School certification, Early Childhood Montessori Diploma, and Cambridge International Education for teachers and school leaders.