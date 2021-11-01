Greensprings School awards scholarship to five pupils in Lagos

Determined to help the indigent in the society to get quality education, the management of Greensprings School has awarded full scholarship to five pupils from public primary schools in Lagos.

The awardees are Afolashade Adebowale from Idi-Odo Primary school; Michael Nwaoha from Adaranijo Primary School; Aliyah Munir from Real Mercy School in Oko-Oba; Deborah Adewale from Community Primary School in Adeba; and Favour Babatunde from Community Primary School in Abijo.

Speaking at the scholarship award event, Lai Koiki, chief executive officer of Greensprings School described the scholarship as the school’s contribution to help the underserved children by given them a platform to study and in turn contribution to development of the society.

On the selection process, Koiki said the Greensprings School approached the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), which reached out to head teachers of five primary schools around Anthony and Awoyaya communities.

She said that each school approached brought its best five pupils who were given tests and interviews before 12 finalists were selected.

She said the scholarship programme, which was organised in partnership with the Lagos Government, started 10 years ago and was formerly for sports scholars.

According to the Koiki, the annual football academy from where the awardees were formerly selected could not hold for two years due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic that affected all physical activities.

Folashade Abass, a director in Co-curricular Department, LASUBEB lauded the management of Greensprings School for supporting the education dreams of indigent pupils in the State with the scholarship opportunity.

Abass applauded the private sector’s participation in the education of indigent students in the state. She however advised the awardees to study hard, as the only way to reciprocate the gesture is by excelling in their academics.

On her part, Feyisara Ojugo, head of the school, Greensprings School Lekki, said the scholarship beneficiaries will in addition to their academics, learn what it means to think about other people and give back to society.