Gidi Mobile: A local tech including millions of out-of-school Nigerians

Prior to incorporating Gidi Mobile in 2012, an ed-tech startup, the co-founder Adetunji Adegbesan, then as director of competitiveness and strategy for Lagos Business School (LBS) was part of a team handling an educational project for the Lagos State government, under Babatunde Fashola.

The project focused on improving the quality and the future of education in the state. Then the population of the state hadn’t grown to where it is presently, but it was significant at about 19 million people to get Adegbesan concerned about the future of education in the state and the entire country.

The project team was mandated to ask what the future of Lagos would look like with a population of 50 million people.

“I started to feel scared actually because if you look at a situation where you have 100 million young people, and you say university enrolment is 3 million, secondary school enrolment is 10 million, primary school enrolment 20 million. That is 33 million young people. Where are the 67 million young people?” Adegbesan says.

Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children of primary school level at over 10 million, according to Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State, Education. This report often does not include the number of out-of-school young Nigerians of secondary and tertiary school levels which Adegbesan says is much higher and constitutes a danger if not addressed.

Apart from that, there is a job crisis that is getting worse. The country graduates 400,000 youth corps members every year who would most likely not find jobs waiting for them given that those who graduated years before constituting the large base of the unemployed population in Nigeria. The whole banking industry employs just 200,000 people, the telecom industry has 40,000 workers.

Read also: Experts advocates efficiency in health sector via digital technology

It is this population of out-of-school and unemployed Nigerians that Gidimo was set up to tackle. However, its approach is different from the conventional ed-tech startup Nigeria has come to know.

Edtech, short for education technology and which refers to new technological implementations in the classroom, is a growing space in Nigeria. Buoyed by the seeming educational crisis, tech entrepreneurs have come into the space with promises to improve the standard of education. Some of the popular ones such as uLesson leverage adaptive and interactive tests that help students master concepts, Gradely helps schools and parents deliver a personalised learning experience for K-12 students in Nigeria, and Prepclass connects potential learners with skilled tutors.

Gidimo approaches education differently. In fact, Adegbesan says the team hardly uses the word education to describe the service they provide. The best way to define Gidimo is a learning science company.

Learning science is a strategy that enables Gidimo to draw on its ability to recognise the needs of students and their technical skills, all combined into working solutions that add real value to the learning experience. It combines research, data, and practices to help educators teach better and students learn more. Learning science draws from disciplines including cognitive neuroscience, learning analytics, data science, behavioural economics, and educational psychology.

Learning science gives Gidimo the advantage of reaching out to everyone with a learning need and it helps them see education differently. The company said it has seen 275 percent growth in daily return and social learning engagement. A survey conducted on learners found that 97 percent of participants said Gidimo helped improve their knowledge of their subjects.

Gidi Mobile’s mission of building human capacity in learners that will help them advance in life has always struck a positive chord in everyone it was pitched to, says Adegbesan. The company received a $1 million grant from Google in 2017. The grant also led to the Edo government working with Gidi Mobile to provide its mobile application to about 20,000 senior secondary school pupils in the state to improve learning outcomes. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google recently recognised the company in a video message on the company’s programs in Africa.

“Gidi Mobile is helping low-income students in Nigeria access learning,” Sundar Pichai, Google CEO said in the video.

Gidi Mobile uses a game and community-driven learning machine to make learning fun and easy for students. This also means that learning can take place anywhere and at every time the students consider convenient. According to research, using games in teaching can help increase student participation, foster social and emotional learning, and motivate students to take risks.

After three years of iteration, Gidi Mobile launched “The Land of Kyrion” in 2020 as the newest version of its Senior School Program (SSP). The SSP which is an advanced secondary school curriculum mastery platform helps learners to master their curriculum ahead of class schedules.

Adegbesan takes pride in the company’s ability to build its technology locally. In that, he has a faithful ally in Chinedu Okafor, his co-founder and who is in charge of the engineering processes. The Land of Kyrion is a learning game with over 54,000 syllabus-based Socratic learning questions and explanations, and 450 summaries across 14 subjects.

In the game, the learner who is first a Citizen is to move up the ladder to become a Knight, a Consul, and then a Master. The learner is also expected to conquer 13 kingdoms in order to become a Grandmaster.

Gidi Mobile looks beyond the opportunity in Nigeria and Africa. India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are other exciting destinations. It now runs a program that is tailored to different students irrespective of the country they come from. Adegbesan says this ensures that all learners’ needs are sufficiently met.

“If you go to a trader and say there is money here but you need to learn this. In learning science, it is the educator’s job to find out how best to give you. If you don’t want visuals I give you audio, I give it to you on the phone. For secondary school we do it this way, for primary we do it this way, etc and they are all powered by tech,” he said.

I was in government for quite a few years but before I left I was the director for competitiveness and strategy, we did a lot of work with Fashola’s administration and we were trying to project. We were 19 million at the time in Lagos. What is a Lagos of 50 million people looking like? If you say I want to invest, Lagos never could keep up with infrastructure, suppose you want to jump ahead, what would 50 million people look like and how much would it cost? It was at the time when I was running that centre I started looking at the numbers. I realised that people don’t pay attention to them.

What about the people who are not even in the educational system? Everybody talks about the statistics of out-of-school-children but they don’t have some words, “of primary school age’. You have 35 million people of primary school age, if you have only 20 million that leaves you with 15 million. What of secondary school age? You have another 30 million of secondary school age, if there are 10 million in there, that means there are 20 million out of secondary age. That is when the numbers started making sense to me because 100 million below when you count all those in school so few, where is everybody. We are not counting those of secondary school age. There are many people. The education already has quality issues. You now add capacity on top of it. You look at a world that is becoming an AI and tech world, education becomes more critical than before. At the time education is more needed, fewer people would get it. We are just walking through a crisis.

We are producing 400,000 corpers every year and job. The whole banking industry is 200,000, the telecom industry is 40,000. The age mates of these graduates did not go to school so you have a jobs crisis. This is the raw material for every course; IPOB, TERRORIST, bandits any course you need you to have free raw materials – those millions. You need to create 50 million jobs and the jobs of today require knowledge. They need to have the knowledge to have jobs. People are not having knowledge and they are growing older. They will become 18 and 19. We started seeing this in 2012 and we are still seeing it today. Everybody in uniform is less than 1 million, put the police army, navy, airforce, Man O’ War vs 100 million. How are they going to do it?

This is what led me to start Gidimo. In elite universities they would take 200 people, I started thinking of scale. It is fine to have a Harvard but if the 100 million don’t eat, they would eat the knowledgeable minority. So how do you scale with quality? Mobile has become a phenomenon, everybody has a phone. 10 years ago people were saying how can that be? Today it is clearer. We said the phone is in everybody’s pocket. If we can crack phone teaching then the person who is already in good school will give you additional material. The person who is in bad school you give remedial material and the person who is in no school you give foundational material. You can adapt learning to whatever a person needs. The person who is a worker you give material for promotion. The person who is looking for a job you give material to find a job.

We are not exam-prep. That is what we have never been. We are not JAMB prep. We are human capacity: can you train anybody on anything? That is Gidimo’s premise. We are a learning science company. Inside the company, we talk very little about education we talk about learning. We have a program now we are doing UNION Bank for traders, is it education? I have a 25 years old trader from Nnewi who stopped schooling in SS1, he didn’t have enough money, went to visit his uncle in Kano, and ended up in Aba. He is a trader. So what do I need to give him to move ahead in life? Now he has one line of goods, he is doing 10 million business, how can he get to 40 million business? He needs to learn more about managing cash, how to contact someone in Malaysia on the internet, how to play at the port. So this problem of capacity can move to 20 million when he moves to 20 million he can hire one small boy. When he moves to 40 million he can hire 2. There are 20 million entrepreneurs, if each of them has one person that is 40 million people. You have just created jobs.

All the things that banks complain about, are they not knowledge? If you go to a trader and say there is money here but you need to learn this. In learning science, it is the educator’s job to find out how best to give you. If you don’t want visuals I give you audio, I give it to you on the phone. For secondary school we do it this way, for primary we do it this way, etc and they are all powered by tech.

Our mission is to give people the human capacity they need to be who they want to be in life. Our journey has been tough because we have to figure out how to do it. And the time you are figuring out how to do it, you are not selling. Unfortunately in Nigeria, you have to sell from Day 1 or you can’t eat. We are a human capital for opportunity play.

How long have you been building?

We have built since 2011. We have had three generations. This current pivot is since 2017. In 2017 we went to San Francisco for Google launchpad where we got a lot of advice and thinking. We were able to figure out what we were trying to do with high engagements. The company was incorporated in 2012, Edu started full-time in July 2012 and I started full-time on December 12, 2013. Till then I was using my salary to support it. But this current generation of our tech is 2017. We originally built from Blackberry and Nokia but they later died, we started building for Android around 2014 which later became everything. So we have been through many phases.

From Day1 people just trust you. This is why I left LBS, originally my plan was I will get some very bright MBAs, get strategic resources. I wasn’t really sure what I wanted, maybe because I thought I won’t be a good MD because I am an academic person. I thought I would find an experienced CEO in Kenya who has been doing it. I never planned to come and be running it. But when you go and raise money. You are telling the investor the great things you are doing and how much you want. They like what you are saying but they want to know the team. Then you say you are at LBS but you will be looking into the business, the conversation will change. It is you they are giving the money to. Our business is technical and not many people could really understand what you are saying. They may get part of it and they want to support perhaps because it is education but because I wasn’t there they were reluctant. In Nigeria, as you know people are concerned about who is managing their money. If they trust you, they will give you the money

In the initial part of the investors, people trusted us. When Google gave us a grant in 2017 that was when I realised many people did not know what we were doing. Many people started following us because of Google. On the investors’ side, we were able to get resources based on our track record and the course was a good course. I have never talked to anybody about what we are trying to do that doesn’t identify with it.

From the consumer’s point of view, it was actually quite easy to get their buy-in because the customer had a problem with the quality of education.

How much of a challenge was the focus on certificate education for you?

We have done a few solutions in the whitecollar space but we are not very focused on that segment right now for two reasons. First, it is the minority of the people we want to reach. They are about 3 or 4 million people. Second, companies already have some efforts they make at scaling. I am not worried about the certificate issue because it depends on the quality of the employer. The reason they are doing that certificate is for filtration purposes. Most employers want somebody who can work and many of them have zero faith in Nigeria’s education system. It is a side effect of the employment problem. Employers are looking for people with skill sets, that someone becomes the certificate. It is a supply problem. Human capacity is the business in Africa. Our mission is to give people capacity, millions of them.