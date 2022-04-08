Greensprings holds ‘sports day’ to enhance sports education among students

Determined to graduate a total child, Greensprings School has held the 2022 Sports Day, which creates opportunity for the school to incorporate sports into the educational framework.

Speaking at the 2022 Sports day which took place at Greensprings School, Lekki campus, Lagos State, Lai Koiki, executive director of the school, said sports instills many important life lessons such as discipline, focus, dedication, hard work, commitment, perseverance, teamwork and other values such as honesty and responsibility in students.

According to her, the primary focus of schooling is academics, which certainly is an important aspect of building a student’s career and life, but Greensprings School also recognises the importance of sports in education.

She said students that embrace sports early are agile and fit, which helps to improve the cognitive and memory functions of the brain, thereby performing better in their studies.

Koiki further said that period of the Covid-19 pandemic was a challenging period as it disrupted the schools’ co-curricular events, adding that while the school managed to maintain excellence in academic programme, athletics and other sporting programmes suffered during the pandemic.

On his part, Dotun Coker, chairman of technical committee, Lagos State Football Association, who was the special guest at the event, said it was important to invest in sports due to the important role that physical education plays in the psychological and physiological development of children.

Coker said the present administration in Lagos State is dedicated to developing sporting talents to help the states in several competitions.

On her part, Feyisara Ojugo, head of school, Greensprings School, said programmes like the sports day enable the wholesome development of the students.

“Sports are more than a physical activity for children. They play an important role in the overall growth and development of children. Taking part in sports is beneficial for a child’s mental and physical well-being,” Ojugo said.

She further noted that developing good sportsmanship means growing better self-esteem, improved leadership skills, stronger relationships, better communication and having time management skills.

Ojugo urged the winning team to keep practising in order to continue to do better.

At the end of the sporting competition which witnessed spectacular displays of track and field, march past, relay races, and other events, Enahoro House emerged the overall winner; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa House emerged the first runner up, while Queen Amina House emerged second runner up.