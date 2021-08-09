Green Africa starts flight Thursday, gets air operating certificate

Green Africa, Nigeria’s Lagos-based value airline has announced that it will start its first official flight Thursday, 12th August 2021.

This is as the airline received its Air Operator Certificate from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Monday, 9th August 2021.

Following the successful completion of all five phases of the AOC application process, Green Africa was today presented its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) by Kayode Ajiboye on behalf of Musa Nuhu, director-general of the NCAA, at the NCAA headquarters in Abuja.

Read also: Green Africa disrupts airline business with cheap airfares

With this certificate, Green Africa is able to commence operations in accordance with its initial route network unveiled earlier in June.

Speaking on the issuance of the AOC to Green Africa, Capt. Musa Nuhu said, “We at the NCAA are impressed with Green Africa’s effort and commitment to safely connect many more people across the country and we look forward to the positive contribution that the new airline will bring to the Nigerian aviation industry.”

Commenting on the major milestone for Green Africa, Babawande Afolabi noted, “This is a watershed moment in our journey to use the power of air travel to create a better future. Thanks to the NCAA, the gTeam, our investors, and other stakeholders, Green Africa is now set to start serving customers.”

Customers can now make bookings on greenafrica.com for flights across Green Africa’s route network.