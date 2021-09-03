Grazing routes should not be a Federal Government issue – Primate Udofia

The Primate of the African Church, His Eminence, Emmanuel Josiah Udofia, in this interview with SEYI JOHN SALAU spoke on the resolved leadership crisis in the Church, the herder/farmer crisis and the killing fields across Nigeria. The clergyman also urged the President to see himself as father to all Nigerians and how such can inspire hope in the country. Excerpt:

What can Nigeria do differently to curb the killings across the country, especially in the North?

It’s true that what we are now experiencing in Nigeria is making people to be afraid everywhere. I think what the government should do is to sit down and have a holistic approach to the leadership of the nation. There should be a holistic approach to everything that has to do with the leadership of this nation because in everything in this world, leadership matters. So, everything rises and falls on the leader of any organisation; so, I think it’s time for our leaders to sit down to see where they have fallen and rise up from there. If you look back at this country you will know that a lot of injustices are going on. So many things are happening which lead to all these killings and other things.

The APC in Benue State is calling for a state of emergency in the state; do you think that will bring a lasting solution to the killings in Benue?

I think Benue is another place where almost on a daily basis – so many things are happening there.So, many people are being killed; so many lives and property are being destroyed. Calling for state of emergency for me, I think the government should have the political will. There is nothing our leaders cannot do if there is that political will – our leaders lack the political will. I think with the right political will all these things happening across the country will be controlled.

Another thing fueling insecurity across the country is the grazing route issue; do you think the President is right to revisit the pre-independence grazing routes?

The national grazing routes, I think,is what most Nigerians have been talking about. I think this open grazing should not be a Federal Government issue because I believe taking care of the cows and others – these animals are owned by individuals; they are not owned by the Federal Government. A situation where the Federal Government now decides to take it as a policy, which is what many people are talking about – it’s as if the whole country is rearing cows. So, I think Nigeria as a nation; our President should lead us and know that he is a father to all Nigerians. Our President should see himself as a father to all, irrespective of where anybody comes from as far as the person is a Nigerian, and have deep interest and concern for what each Nigerian is doing.

Some people believe the President is pursuing a personal agenda being a herder himself, do you buy into this sentiment?

To me; like I said before, even if the President is a cattle rearer, publicly he will have to make sure he does whatever he can to favour what he’s doing. That was why I said our President no matter what happens – he rears cow, but he is a father to the nation and should do everything to benefit all Nigerians not a particular set.

Let’s come to the issue of leadership in the church. The African Church in particular, you spoke about leadership earlier; what is the situation of the Church at the moment with regard to the leadership crisis?

By the grace of God, I told you the other time that is a family you are bound to have some misunderstanding. The African Church is just a family – what happened was just a misunderstanding. By the grace of God now,it’s all over; by the grace of God. The African Church is one now. So, whatever had been the misunderstanding; everything by the grace of God, am resuming tomorrow (Wednesday 1 September) as the Primate of the African Church.

That means you stepped aside earlier…

No, no, no; I didn’t step aside. Sorry, is it because I said am resuming…?By the grace of God am going back…

Indirectly you are saying the power tussle in the Church has been resolved completely and both parties have agreed to work together?

Yes, everything about the crisis is over. There has been reconciliation – the Church has reconciled both parties.

Now that the Church has reconciled; how long will you be there as the primate of the African Church?

By the grace of God, I will be in office up to when as agreed.

When will that be?

By the grace of God by next year.

Will the other party be the one to take over the mantle of leadership from you or will there be an election?

No – I don’t think there will be any other election because already he is the incoming primate.

So, if Christ tarries; what will be the next move for you. Will you be retiring to the farms?

No, I cannot go to the farm. By the grace of God am a preacher to the end. Even as a retired preacher you will still be invited to preach in Churches and other places, and I will still be attending meetings and national programmes like that.

For most part of the South East there has been a sit-at-home order on every other Monday. Politically and economically; do you think this is a right move?

Well, everybody knows that for a whole region once in a week to stay idle – everything paralysed. I don’t think it’s healthy enough; everybody knows it’s not healthy enough because it affects every part of that area – spiritually, economically and other wise.