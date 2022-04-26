Graham Douglas, former minister, dies in Abuja

Former Nigerian Minister, Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas is dead. He was 82.

Douglas died at a hospital in Abuja, reports say.

Born on May 8, 1939 Graham-Douglas became Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Culture in 1986 in the Rivers State government.

He was appointed Nigerian Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture in 1989, then Minister of Aviation in General Ibrahim Babangida’s cabinet.

Read also: Saving Abia from the political locusts in 2023

In 1992, Graham-Douglas became chairman of the Southern Minorities Movement, one of the groups that eventually merged into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He was a candidate in the PDP primaries for the presidential nomination in 1998, losing to Olusegun Obasanjo, who went on to become president.