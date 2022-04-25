Saving Abia from the political locusts in 2023

2023 is fast approaching like a new baby in her mother’s womb who is coming forth into the world with different expectations. 2023 is a year full of expectations and possibilities, politically.

It is a year the masses, if they refuse to “shine their eyes,” will be deceived once more by politicians.

But seriously, it is the year to collectively make a right decision if only we can put the interest of our children and our unborn generation at the front burner.

It is indeed, a year to correct our wrongs politically.

So many political praise singers have already commenced. I have been hearing so many compliments like ‘nkea bu nke anyi!’ (This is our own); ‘Okwucha ogwu!’ (The candid one!); ‘The god of the poor masses!’ ‘The key holder of our happiness!’ ‘Oputa obie of the poor masses!’ just to mention a few.

All these compliments are based on the deceptive view from the masses’ point of view towards the politicians in question or the selfish interest of the “praiser” based on what he/she will gain, not considering the interest of the generation unborn. These I refer to as “plastic praises” which have been part of the traps the politicians use to get hold of the masses.

Taking Abia State as a case study, my advice to my fellow youths is this, before consenting to the fake promises of those who had raped the state over the years, remember that 95percent structures of the primary and secondary schools in our state look so descript and this has really affected the pupils in terms of learning.

It might interest you to know that many structures of public primary and secondary schools in Abia State have turned to poultry houses where chicks and other domestic animals are being reared instead of being serene environments for meaningful teaching and learning business. What a shame!

It is also disheartening that in many states across the country, teachers in our various secondary and primary schools have not been paid for months, and this has also affected the quality of education going on in such places. Abia is a pathetic story in this front.

In Abia, health care is non-existent. Health workers have not received their salaries for several months now. The state has simply been run aground. It did not start in 2015 though; it is a plundering that began since 1999.

Lack of payment of salary or late payment has created the mindset of bribery in the mind of school teachers which has led them to be collecting money from pupils and students under veiled arrangements and concocted programmes.

As election approaches, politicians will be claiming a lot of achievements which actually is not the true reflection of what is on ground. In my beloved Abia State, infrastructure is not just collapsed, it is non-existent. If you look at the condition of Aba-Port Harcourt Road, Nkwo Ngwa, Ikot Ekpene Road and so many other roads scattered all over the place, the roads are just death traps. The politicians have been merely playing politics with people’s lives.

During my undergraduate days at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike Umuahia (MOUAU), the institution lost about 10-15 students due to the bad road condition and none of the victims was a family member to any politicians in the state, rather it was family members of poor widows in the village who sent his or her child to acquire knowledge for a better tomorrow.

Despite the rising casualty rate arising from auto crashes, no positive steps have been taken to stop the tragedies and this has warranted many people to conclude that we are being used by the politicians. The question therefore, is shall we continue in this unhealthy treatment from our politicians?

Still on Port Harcourt road; so many bread winners of their families have lost their businesses due to that road. From the flyover to Coca-cola junction in Aba which was about N50 as transport fare; it is now N300 due to bad road.

Today, shops along PH road (Ohabiam) are no longer open because of the descript nature of the road.

Osisioma flyover has taken over six years, yet it is still not completed. The glass industry in the state capital has not been functioning for years with other industries that could have enhanced the economic wellbeing of the state in the state which should have created about 400 employment opportunities for the masses.

So, while the politicians begin to junket from one part of the country to the other and from one part of the state to the other, the masses must be wise and smart.

The Nigerian people must be determined to use their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) wisely this time around. We must eschew nepotism and sentiment. Abia indigenes and residents must also vote with their conscience in 2023. It is now or never. It is now time to say ‘No’ to the political demagogues who have used their sugar-coated tongues to rock the people to sleep, while they get themselves busy plundering the commonwealth.

It is hoped that 2023 would end the circle of plundering of the state, that is, if the voting masses should vote with their conscience.