Govt seals banks, telecom firms in Ibadan

Remi Feyisipo

September 6, 2023

The Oyo State government has sealed off some commercial banks and telecommunication masts around the Ibadan metropolis.

The action, according to the government, was due to the alleged non-payment of relevant revenues to the state coffers.

Olufisayo Ogunbiyi, director, Land Use Charge, who led a team from the ministry of lands, housing and urban development, to enforce the law on Tuesday, said the banks and the telecommunication firms have long been served notices before the enforcement. Ogunbiyi said the sealed premises would not be reopened unless the affected companies comply with the law

He, however, said that all business owners should pay the relevant charges to the government to avoid the disruption of their businesses.

“Rate payers can also make Land Use Charge Payment by visiting pay.lands.oyostate.gov.ng, while people can make an online payment by downloading Oyo State Property Reference System (OYPRS) through Google Play Store or App Store which will identify the building/property and land use charge outstanding.
