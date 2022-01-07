Govt partners TCN, installs power sub-stations in Oyo

The Oyo State government is partnering Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to install a 132/133/33kva power sub-station in Oyo town.

According to the commissioner for energy and mineral resources, Temilolu Seun Ashamu the project would address the problem of power outages in some areas of the state.

During an inspection of the project on Thursday, the commissioner described it as a bold step by the government to tackle epileptic power supply in Oyo.

He said the present administration was leaving no stone unturned in achieving a steady power supply to the citizens of Oyo.

Ashamu, who was represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Joel Olaleye Ajagbe said a 500kva transformer would soon be commissioned in Ilora Farm Settlement.

He added that the installation of the transformer was part of the present administration’s determination to ensure a steady power supply to boost the socio-economic and commercial life of the people.

Ashamu assured that communities with vibrant economic activities but not connected to the national grid would benefit from the mini-grid scheme project.

He added that the first phase of the scheme would be enjoyed by the residents of Ajia, Otefan community, Samu community, Iwajowa, Oyo Community and Ogbomoso South local government.

He said efforts were also ongoing to establish a gas pipeline station in the state with work already reaching an appreciable level.

Recall that Oyo State had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Shell Infrastructure to expand its economy and attract big businesses.