Govt, employers, workers must promote democracy, decent work – ASSBIFI

Olusoji Oluwole, president of the ASSBIFI

The promote decent work and deepen democracy in Nigeria, the government, employers and workers must not only be committed to the cause but also collaborate in creating the right environment and the necessary laws, the Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance And Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) has said.

Olusoji Oluwole, president of the ASSBIFI, stated this on Monday at an event in Lagos, organised to mark this year’s World Day for Decent Work, with the theme “Workers deserve peace and democracy”.

According to Oluwole, collaboration among critical stakeholders, which include the government, employers and labour, must be embraced to deepen democracy, and enthrone peace and decent work.

“Let me emphasise that the time has come for employers and workers to develop mutual trust and respect, for it takes the collaborative efforts of both parties, employer (capital) and worker (labour) to generate profit. The worker and employer should collaborate as partners in progress.

“None should be reduced to a subordinate role or exploited as an ordinary production or service tool. The worker should be treated with respect and dignity. It is imperative to note that without labour there is no value added, no gain, and no wealth. Workers’ contributions to wealth creation, socio-economic development and nation-building are indispensable”, said Oluwole.

Speaking further, the labour drew the attention of the government to the need to create social and economic balance and protect workers’ rights, noting that the absence of these in a democracy has created disequilibrium and lived society in dire straits.

“We strongly believe that decent work is a fundamental right and not a privilege. To perform optimally, the worker deserves fair wages, social protection, respect, dignity economic stability and of course security. In all these democracy plays a significant role.

“This theme provokes deep reflection on the devastating impact of the pervading global economic crises, insecurity of lives and properties due to rising armed conflicts, social injustice, unemployment and job insecurity, and work-life imbalance amongst others. These are all products of the absence of true democracy and peace.”

He called for the enactment of laws that promote decent work and decent pay for work done.

He said: “To actualise the desired workers’ rights and privileges, we have to ensure that responsive and enduring labour laws and policies are enacted to check-mate the increasing injustices and unfair labour practices in our workplaces. Let me remind us that the amendment of the Labour Laws which commenced sometime in 2004 is still in process, after two decades. We implore the government to show commitment so that Nigerian workers can enjoy labour laws that react to and capture current and emerging industrial relations issues and matters.

The Trade Union (Amendment) Act, 2005 provides that “Membership of a trade union shall be voluntary…”, but the democratic intent for which this provision was made, has become a channel of exploitation to the detriment of trade unions, whereby some employers make denial of membership of trade union a condition for employment”, Oluwole noted.

