Present your certificates before end of October or lose your salary, Adamawa governor tells workers

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Adamawa State Governor

State Government workers in Adamawa State have been issued a directive to present their certificates with immediate effect.

According to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, the move aims to restore order and prevent unqualified individuals from occupying positions, thereby denying opportunities to the younger generation.

“This exercise is not intended to witch-hunt anyone but rather to ensure sanity in the system,” the governor emphasised.

He warned that failure to comply will result in the forfeiture of October salaries until the certificates are submitted.

Governor Fintiri however, assured the workers that no one would be denied their salary if they present their certificates before the end of October.

The governor’s directive is driven by concerns that some individuals are taking advantage of system failures to engage in wrongdoing.

He said the issues must be addressed, and the service must be for scholarship and honesty, rather than for misfits.

