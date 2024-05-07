Govt boosts healthcare delivery in Plateau with N327m PLASCHEMA fund

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has allocated a sum of N327 million towards bolstering Plateau State Contributory HealthCare Management Agency (PLASCHEMA) aimed at providimg a comprehensive healthcare coverage for the vulnerable and underprivileged residents.

This significant injection of funds underscores the Government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring access to quality healthcare for all citizens, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

Announcing the health initiative at a media parley with the theme ” “Media: A Tool For Sustainable Development”, held in Jos on Monday, Agabus Mannaseh, Director-General of Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (PLASCHEMA), emphasized the paramount importance of prioritizing healthcare as a fundamental human rights.

He said the governor’s proactive measure came at a crucial time, amid global health challenges and the imperative to strengthen healthcare infrastructure at the grassroots level.

Mannaseh highlighted the pivotal role of the media in disseminating information about the Health Insurance Scheme, emphasizing its potentials as a catalyst for sustainable development in the State.

“His Excellency Caleb Mutfwang approved payment Of the backlog of counterpart fund to the basic Healthcare Provision Fund to the tune of N327 million. That was a very great feat. By Law, the States are supposed to pay 25% of the basic healthcare provision fund that comes from the Federation Accounts but unfortunately, over the years, these funds were not being paid.

“When we took our advocacy to the governor, he graciously approved it. These funds were deployed to pay premium for the poor and vulnerable individuals across the state. We intend to enroll, especially retirees, because we know that a lot of them are suffering, they fall under the poor and vulnerable in the society. The pregnant women and the internally displaced persons are also not left out”, he said.

Mannaseh said the bold step was expected to alleviate the financial burden on low-income families, empowering them to seek timely medical treatment without fear of exorbitant costs.

He reiterated the Agency’s resolve to ensuring transparency and accountability in the utilization of funds, emphasizing the need for efficient resource management to maximize the impact of the investment.

Mannaseh asserted that the Agency had enrolled about 277,862 people into the scheme so far, adding that it has enrollment target of 90% by the year 2030.

“Presently, our coverage is put at about 5% and we are expected to reach at least 90% by the year 2030, according to the Sustainable Development Goals of United nations”, he added.

Earlier, Ayuku Pwaspo, Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council, appreciated the State Government for the initiative.

Pwaspo, while acknowledging the achievements of PLASCHEMA so far, also called for sustenance of the media engagement.

The media parley provided a platform for stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue and exchange ideas on harnessing the power of media for advancing healthcare initiatives and achieving sustainable development goals.