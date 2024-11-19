Govs must work with FG to ensure accountability, growth in Nigeria – Gov Bala

Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of Bauchi State has tasked governors in the various states of the federation to work harmoniously with president Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to ensure accountability and drive rapid socioeconomic growth in Nigeria.

Bala made this known during the visit of the federal Minister of Finance and Coordinating minister of the Economy, Wale Edun in Bauchi state.

Governor Bala said that partnerships and collaboration among stakeholders is essential and will assist the government at all levels to achieve its targeted goals.

“Our administration remains committed to transparency, equity, and justice in all our dealings”

“I deeply appreciate the Federal Government’s decision to host this prestigious event in Bauchi. Such gatherings not only enrich our understanding of economic issues but also showcase our state as a hub for investment and collaboration.

“I applaud Edun’s efforts in addressing Nigeria’s macroeconomic challenges, particularly those that affect the lives of ordinary Nigerians”

He emphasized the paradox of Nigeria’s abundant oil wealth coexisting with widespread hardship among people.

He urged the Federal Government to implement more effective strategies to optimize the oil and gas sector for the benefit of the masses.

