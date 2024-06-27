Governors to continue talks with stakeholders to produce better minimum wage

Governors under the umbrella of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) said they will continue to engage critical stakeholders to reach mutually agreeable solutions on the new minimum wage.

The governors said this in a communique released after a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

“The governors agreed to continue engaging with key stakeholders to reach a mutually agreeable solution. We remain dedicated to the process and assure that better wages will result from the ongoing negotiations,” the communique read in part.

The NGF also deliberated on other issues including World Bank programs in Nigeria and ongoing Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

Read the communique below:

ISSUED AT THE END OF THE 7th MEETING OF THE NIGERIA GOVERNORS’ FORUM HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 26th JUNE, 2024

We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), at our meeting held today, deliberated on issues affecting the country.

1. Members received the Acting Country Director of the World Bank, Mr. Taimur Samad, and his team to discuss the Bank’s various programmes currently being implemented in the States, including HOPE – Series of Projects: Nigeria Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equality, Food and Nutrition Security, NFWP-SU: Nigeria For Women Project Scale Up, NG-CARES: Nigeria Community Action (for) Resilience and Economic Stimulus Program, SABER: State Action on Business Enabling Reforms Program, SPIN: Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria Project. Members expressed willingness to continue to provide the much-needed support to ensure programme effectiveness across the country.

2. Members received a briefing from Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy & Tax Reforms Committee. He highlighted the progress made regarding the ongoing Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms. He sought the input and support of their excellencies on a number of proposals which would directly impact the subnational level of government. Members pledged their support for the Committee to ensure the successful implementation of these reforms and to collaborate closely to address any challenges that may arise.

3. The Forum received a presentation from the Honorable Minister of Women Affairs on the World Bank–Nigeria for Women Project Scale-Up, along with other activities of the Ministry. Members noted the importance of the project and emphasized the need to implement it at the State level as initially conceived, as the States are the primary obligors of the project. The governors acknowledge the work and contributions of the Ministry of Women Affairs in promoting gender equality, empowering women, and advancing social development across Nigeria.

4. The Forum discussed the New National Minimum Wage. The Governors agreed to continue engaging with key stakeholders to reach a mutually agreeable solution. We remain dedicated to the process and assure that better wages will result from the ongoing negotiations.