Governors meet Buhari Wednesday over economy

Worried about the bad state of the economy in Nigeria, the 36 state governors will meet President Buhari on Wednesday at the banquet hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This was disclosed by Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the Director, Media and Public Affairs Nigeria Governors’ Forum in a press statement in Abuja.

According to the statement, the economic failure that Nigerians have been complaining about and the hardship associated with it have prompted several governors to tell each other the bare truth and brainstorm about solutions.

This formed the basis for resorting to an in-person meeting which since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has been relegated by the states’ executives.

Two things will feature prominently in the conversation: the economy and security, the statement revealed.

This will be the first time in the year — contrary to media reports that Governors had collectively advised the President on the weeding of 50-year-olds from the federal civil service and other spurious suggestions meant to impose further hardship on the people — that governors will collectively meet to consider a total overhaul of the nation’s economy.

The meeting will commence at 2 pm. It will begin with the launch of the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge Fund, followed by the launch of the World Bank SFTAS charter before the real conversation on the state of the economy begins according to the invitation issued by the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Asishana Bayo Okauru.

There will also be such regular updates as the CARES program and the Chairman’s remarks. All governors are warmly welcome.