Governor Sule mulls building small scale employers in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule said that his administration would build a small scale employers as part of commitment to boast the economic fortune of the state.

The Governor who stated this at the 1st Nasarawa State summit on Education and Governance, assured to sustain efforts to improve standard of education in the state.

Governor Sule who acknowledged that education is the bedrock of development in any given society, said, priority would be given to the sector, which will in turn affect all other sectors.

“Once you focus on education, every other sectors such as industrialisation, agriculture, among others, will rapidly excel,” he said.

The governor disclosed that Nasarawa being one of the states that received the lowest allocation from the Federal Government, noting that it calls for prudence, transparency and accountability in the management of resources.

He added that the reality on ground has necessitated the need to look inward to improve internally generated revenue to supplement the allocation upon assumption of office.

“My dream is to build small scale employers in Nasarawa state, because by the time you build them, they will build and train others thereby boosting the economy of the state,” he said.

Sule assured of continuous executing of new projects that would have direct bearing on the people as well as completing projects initiated by his predecessors.

Emember George-Genyi from Benue State University who spoke on “Citizenship and participation in governance towards the realisation of dividend of democracy’’, emphasised the participation of citizens in the governance by electing their leaders.

She stressed the need to educate the girl-child, as she called for their massive enrolment in both primary and secondary schools.

“As citizens, we have the responsibility to support and obey constituted authorities, it is only when citizens support the government that they can enjoy the dividend of democracy,” she said.