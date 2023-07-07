Government urged to adopt pragmatic approach in curbing medical tourism

Amy Shumbusho, founder/CEO, Smile360 Dental Specialist Clinic, has urged the Federal Government (FG) to adopt pragmatic approach to promote local patronage of dental care and curb medical tourism, following the incessant strike and distrust between government and medical practitioners in the country.

“The government can invest in the infrastructure and resources necessary to provide high-quality dental care within the country. This includes improving dental facilities, ensuring the availability of modern equipment, and promoting the continuing education and training of dental professionals,” Shumbusho said.

She also endorsed collaboration with private dental clinics to develop affordable and accessible dental care packages for all citizens. “The government needs to conduct public awareness campaigns to educate Nigerians about the benefits of receiving dental care locally and the risks associated with medical tourism,” Shumbusho said.

Read also: Runsewe tasks travel media on agenda setting, tourism development

In leveraging advanced dental technologies and techniques for superior outcomes, Shumbusho disclosed that Smile360 offers new technologies, including digital dental imaging, CAD/CAM technology for creating crowns, veneers, and other dental restorations, and integrated electronic medical records and online appointment booking systems.

Smile360 recently clinched the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) for the seventh year for delivering exceptional dental services and setting the benchmark for excellence in the Nigerian Dental industry.

In response to the NHEA award during a recent virtual media parley, Shumbusho said that the clinic is incredibly honoured to have been recognized by the esteemed Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards for a seventh time. “This prestigious recognition is a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence and our mission to provide our patients with the highest quality dental care”.

According to her, the annual NHEA award recognises outstanding achievements and innovation within the healthcare sector, highlighting the efforts of organisations that have significantly contributed to healthcare service delivery in Nigeria.

She said further that the award will inspire Smile360 to continuously improve its services, invest in the latest technologies, and further enhance patient experience. “We also prioritize patient comfort and convenience by offering a wide range of services under one roof, while our facilities provide a sense of serenity and a physical ambience which helps relax and soothe our patients by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and technology,” Shumbusho said.