Government needs to prioritise resources in health, education – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the labour party Presidential candidate 2023 has said the Nigerian government needs to prioritise resources in key development areas which include health and education.

He said this at an exclusive interview with News Central on Wednesday where he cited that the most important part of healthcare is primary health care.

“Today what we need is competent leaders that have compassion and are dedicated to prioritising the resources of the government to key development areas which are health, education,” Obi said.

He stated that constitutionally what we have is not what should be and Nigerian resources have to be prioritised in key development areas that make a difference.

“Government should stick to the constitution and do the right thing because they swore an oath to respect and keep the constitution,” Obi said.