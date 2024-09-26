Government desilts 153km waterways to prevent flooding in Oyo

…as state traffic agency renovates zonal office

The Oyo State Government says that it has desilted over 153.11km of blocked drainages and culverts along major roads in Ibadan metropolis as a proactive measure to avert flood disasters.

Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources declared the move and the figure, stating that the Government saw it as imperative to clear blocked waterways, drainages and culverts of all debris like nylon, bottles, sand, wood, tyres, among other waste that can obstruct the passage of water.

Represented by the Director, Engineering Department of the Ministry, Oladipo Adebowale, an Engineer, the Commissioner, said that would avert impending and avoidable flooding calamities in the State.

The Commissioner during the on-the-spot assessment tour of the Ministry Officials, in conjunction with those of Oyo State Project Performance Monitoring Agency and Office of the Auditor General (State), commended visionary steps of the present Government on desilting of the drainages, but warned against further atrocity of refuse dumps in unauthorized places.

He reiterated that blocking drains and culverts is a big offense, which aside from causing flooding, destroys the asphaltic layers of the roads, warning that culprits of refuse dumps would face the wrath of the State Environmental Law.

Among the desilted drainages included Total Garden to Beere, Iyaganku to Odo-Ona to Apata, Total Jericho to Alesinloye Round- about, Sango-Eleyele to Ologuneru, Ijokodo-Apete-Awotan, Olunde to Olojuoro Road and several others.

Meanwhile, Adekoya Adesagba, the Chairman, Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) has commended the Acting Zonal Commander, Ajegunle, Oyo Annex of the Agency, Olonade Eyitayo Oluyinka for his exemplary leadership and initiative in renovating the Agency’s Office.

The renovated office, which was formally inaugurated was expected to enhance the Agency’s operational efficiency and effectiveness in managing traffic and ensuring road safety in Oyo State.

Adekoya, a retired major in the Nigerian Army, praised Oluyinka’s dedication to his duties, stating that his initiative demonstrates a strong passion for the job.

He urged other zonal commanders, unit commanders, and officers to emulate Oluyinka’s example.

“This renovated office is not just a physical structure; it represents our commitment to professionalism and efficiency. I charge all zonal commanders, unit commanders, and officers to work tirelessly to ensure quality service delivery to the people of Oyo State”, he said.