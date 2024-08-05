Oyo govt intensifies measures to tackle flooding, erosion

The Oyo State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to intensify measures to tackling flood and erosion, in a bid to safeguard the lives, and property of its citizens.

Abdulmojeed Olawale Mogbonjubola, the State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, disclosed this during an Advocacy and Sensitisation programme for the 11 Local Government Councils in Ibadan zone.

The event, organised by the Nigeria Erosion and Watersheds Management Project (OYONEWMAP), was held at Mapo hall, in Ibadan South East Local Government Area.

According to the Commissioner, the advocacy and sensitisation programme on early warning and action on flood and erosion hazards was a follow-up to similar programmes held in Saki, Ogbomoso, Eruwa, Oyo, and Iseyin.

The commissioner added that the programme was necessary to reawaken Local Government Councils, community leaders, youth leaders, and market men and women to their collective roles and build their capacities in achieving a sustainable environment that would foster development and healthy living for the people of Oyo State.

He stated that, in line with the Seyi Makinde administration’s focus on people’s welfare, streams, rivers, and waterways were desilted across the State to mitigate the impact of flood and erosion hazards on communities.

Mogbonjubola noted that the zero record of flood incidents in the last few years in the State was attributed to the preparedness, proactiveness, and prompt response to environmental issues and hazards pursued vigorously by the Seyi Makinde administration.

“The State will continue the clearing of drains, desilting of rivers, streams, and waterways within the nooks and crannies of the State to avert any possible flooding. We are here today to disseminate information and create awareness among our people about the dangers of flood and erosion and the importance of maintaining a safe environment,” he said.

The Environment and Natural Resources Commissioner appealed to residents of the State to maintain environmentally friendly practices to save lives and make the environment sustainable to all and sundry.

He emphasized that making Oyo State free from environmental hazards is a collective task that must be undertaken by all.

Ademola Ojo, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in his remarks urged participants to complement the efforts of Governor Makinde, to elevate Oyo State by preventing flood and erosion hazards.

“It is very important to keep reminding our people that we must keep our environment clean and dispose of waste appropriately,” he said.

In his presentation, ‘Early Warning and Early Actions on Flood Hazards,’ the Director Environmental Engineering in the Ministry of Environment, Adebowale Oladipo, explained the distinction between flood warning, lead time and flood forecasts.

He identified construction on waterways, improper waste disposal, and deforestation as key contributors to flood risks and outlined necessary precautions to mitigate these dangers.

The event was attended by the Chairman of Ibadan South East Local Government, Oluwole Alawode, representative of Oyo ALGON Chairman and Chairman of Egbeda Local Government Council, Sikiru Sanda, community leaders, market men and women, youth leaders, Chairmen and Secretaries of CDC from the 11 Local Government Councils in the Ibadan zone.