Gov Fubara delivers N454m houses to Nigerian Air Force in PH

Gov Sim Fubara (3rd from left seated) with his deputy, Ngozi Ordu (first from left front row) seated with NAF topmost officers

Gov Sim Fubara has delivered N454m houses to the personnel of the Nigerian Air Force in Port Harcourt. The two blocks have 12 flats with two bedrooms each.

He said the houses were for officers of the Nigerian Air Force to enable his administration complement the efforts of the military and the Federal Government in providing welfare support to Servicemen.

The governor also said that the housing facility, started in 2017, and reviewed from N212million to N454million, demonstrates a modest contribution to the Air Force personnel in appreciation of the existing mutual collaboration in the fight against crime and criminality.

Gov Fubara made the explanation at the inauguration of houses at the Port Harcourt NAF Base in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Monday.

He said that the eventual realization of the project speaks to the commitment of his administration to ensure that the deriveable benefits of the project are accessed by NAF officers.

The governor admitted that the project did not start under him but said: “But our government came in and we were approached, and knowing the importance of the welfare of the officers of the Air Force, knowing fully well that when they are comfortable, they will perform effectively, we executed it.

Gov Fubara emphasised the need for the State Government’s support not to be restricted to communities of electorate alone but to institutions that play critical roles in the protection of lives and property, while also advancing the interest of the State.

Gov Fubara assured that his administration would continue to extend support to all security agencies to strengthen collaboration towards protection of national economy and assets, while also frustrating oil thieves.

The governor said: “We have a very difficult situation in our hands, where we are battling the cases of oil theft; we have the cases of vandalization of our oil pipelines. These are men who are always flying to ensure that those national treasures are secured.

“Our little contribution to their welfare can just be these. I consider it not much, but just a little thing that we can do to appreciate the sacrifices they are making for us.

“It is not only Mr President that will carry this burden. We, in our little corner, are also supposed to contribute to the welfare of these officers.”

Gov Fubara further assured that already, other requests of the Base to the State Government were being considered, and would be eventually addressed in the characteristics manner of his administration as listening and supporting government.

On other reasons to help the NAF, the governor said: “We use their (NAF) airstrip; they are also part of the joint task force that are securing lives and property in Rivers State. We said, this is the little thing that we can do and that was why the government immediately approved and released the said amount.

Read also: I have not borrowed a kobo – as Fubara reacts to claims he ramped up Rivers loans from $80m to 203m

Performing the inauguration, Chief of the Air Staff of Nigeria, Hasan Bala Abubakar, (Air Marshal) described the project as a demonstration of the commitment to the welfare of NAF personnel and a testament to the strong partnership that exists between Rivers State Government and the Nigerian Air Force.

He said, “One good turn deserves another’, and Nigerian Air Force has reciprocated by contributing towards the peace and security of the State, primarily through air operations against illegal oil bunkering.

“This has helped sustain the economic lifeline of the State, and created the enabling environment for businesses to thrive. We have also allowed the Rivers State Government unfettered access to our airfield facilities, while also providing security and handling services for the State-owned aircraft free of charge.

In his welcome address, the Commander, 115 Special Operations Group, Nigerian Air Force Base, Port Harcourt, an Air Commodore, Ali H. Idris, said the housing facility represents an exemplary leadership of Governor Fubara to improve the welfare of NAF personnel, enhance their operational readiness and strategically strengthen partnership towards crime fighting in the State.

In his speech, representative of the contracting firm, Tee Gay and Associates, Onyeama N. D., thanked Governor Fubara for trusting them with the project and supporting them to deliver it to specifications.

Share