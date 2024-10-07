Gov Alia swears In 23 new local government chairmen, vice chairmen

Benue State Governor, Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Alia has sworn in the newly elected council chairmen and vice chairmen of the 23 local government areas in the state.

The ceremony took place at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital.

The swearing-in came hours after the chairmen received their certificates of return from Barr Richard Tombuwua, Chairman of the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC).

The LGA chairmen election, held on October 5, which was hitch-free has all seats won by the All Progressives Congress (APC)securing all 23 chairmanship positions.

Read also: APC flows PDP, others in the Benue LG polls

During the ceremony, Governor Alia urged the newly elected chairmen to remain humble and focused on serving the people, rather than seeking personal gain.

The Governor said his administration has granted autonomy to local governments to foster development at the grassroots

He emphasized the importance of hard work, transparency resisting provocation to violence and working towards peace and development in the local government.

Special Adviser, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dennis Akura congratulated the elected chairman, urging them to ensure they kept to their mandate.

The Bureau Chief said his office will carry out periodic checks on local government programs too to ensure accountability.

He noted that the successful completion of the elections and inauguration of the new local government chairmen marks a new chapter in grassroots governance in Benue State.

