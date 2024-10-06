APC flows PDP, others in the Benue LG polls

The All Progressive Congress APC, Benue State chapter has flowed Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and candidates of other political parties in the concluded Local Governments elections.

This has been made known by Benue State Independent Electoral Commission BSIEC who declared All Progressives Congress APC winner of all the Twenty-Three (23) Local Government Chairmanship positions and the 276 Councillorship seats in the just concluded Local Government Polls held on Saturday 5th October 2024.

Making the declaration in a World Press Conference at BSIEC Headquarters Makurdi, the Chairman, Terlumun Tombowua said the exercise was peaceful, calm, transparent and was adjudged to be credible free and fair in the history of Benue State.

The Chairman announced that the Commission would issue a Certificate of Return to the winners of the local government councils today by 2 pm at the BSIEC Headquarters in Makurdi.

Chairman Inter-party Advisory Committee IPAC, Otene Idoko commended Benue State Independent Electoral Commission BSIEC for conducting credible polls in the State since the inception of democracy and in the spirit of sportsmanship congratulated APC for its overwhelming victory.

State APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Benjamin Omale expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the Election and commended Benue State Independent Electoral Commission for conducting acceptable election while thanking Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia and Leadeer of the Party in the State for providing the necessary support to the Party Which he said necessitated the victory of the party at the just concluded Local Government polls.

