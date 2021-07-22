Google partners Maliyo Games to grow African content in gaming market

Google has joined forces with Lagos-based Maliyo Games to create mobile games with local content for the Play Store.

The two companies are organising a boot camp game developer program called #GameUp in three countries, Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana.

The objective of the program, which is a first of its kind, is to prepare young people for career success in the global gaming market. It would also lead to incorporating Africa’s vibrant culture into video games through storylines, character development, immersive environments, captivating sounds and strong visuals.

“We are delighted to work with Google to extend our in-house training program to hundreds of young people in Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria,” Hugo Obi, founder of Maliyo Games said. “The African continent, with over 500 million mobile phone users, represents a massive business opportunity for people who have the creative and technical skills. That is the need we are addressing with this boot camp.”

The global gaming market is estimated to reach $200 billion in revenues by 2023, representing a year-on-year growth rate of over 20 percent. Industry research projects that the market will reach $287 billion by 2026.

Maliyo Games will be providing mentoring support for all participants as they learn to create for the Google Play store.

The company has over 40 mobile games in its portfolio. It also tries to embed authentic and meticulous storylines and character development in its games.

The #GameUp Bootcamp is designed for individuals with basic programming knowledge or a computer science background. Selected participants will learn how to refine, package and develop casual Android games using a modern self-paced and project-based learning system with instructors who will periodically assess and evaluate students’ performance. The program will support participants with valuable peer support from the African gaming community. The #GameUp Bootcamp will also offer a generous data allowance to enable students to access course materials and download the relevant software.

The selected candidates will have knowledge of one of the programming languages, C#, C++, HTML or JavaScript.