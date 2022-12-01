Google graduates 5,000 African entrepreneurs from ‘Hustle Academy’

The 5,000 entrepreneurs who participated in Google Hustle Academy, a program designed to help MSMEs in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa develop the knowledge and skills they need to grow their businesses, have now graduated from the programme.

Launched in February this year, the Hustle Academy equipped participants with knowledge on how to develop their business plans, grow sales, pitch for investor funding, digital marketing, and effective financial planning were also covered in depth, according to a statement.

Each business also received one on one mentoring sessions, to address specific pain points in their businesses, and to get advice from a network of trained mentors and coaches.

“In Africa, Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are responsible for providing 80 percent of the workforce with employment, Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, Head of Brand & Reputation, Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) said. “With programmes like the Hustle Academy, Google is demonstrating its dedication to Africa’s business community by empowering local enterprises to make the most of the web’s many advantages.”

“Our graduates are working hard to grow their businesses, and in addition to having an impact in these 5000 SMBs (Small and Midsized Businesses), this kind of practical training also has a ripple effect, helping many more people succeed,“ Aderemi-Makinde said.

As part of its ongoing efforts to support the development of entrepreneurial and small company initiatives, Google also announced a new speaker series, where prominent African businesspeople would share their experiences and insights.

“The ‘Hustle Academy Brings You…’ video series is a new talk-show-style video series aimed to supplement and enhance the Hustle Academy training by presenting well-known and recognised entrepreneurs from all across Africa giving practical guidance and growth suggestions to motivate aspiring entrepreneurs,” Aderemi-Makinde added. “This speaker series will provide SMBs with the opportunity to hear from business owners in a variety of industries about the challenges they encounter on a daily basis.”