Google unveils tool to help job seekers improve interview skills

Google has gone live with its Interview Warmup tool, which enables job seekers to practise how to answer interview questions, becoming more confident and comfortable with job interviews.

According to a press statement by the company, the tool initially announced in October 2022 at the second Google for Africa Event, was designed to help Google career certificate learners prepare for job interviews, but it is now available for everyone to use.

“An average job listing in Africa attracts over 2,400 applicants showing that the chances of landing a job can be very difficult. The tool enables job seekers to practise answering questions carefully selected by industry experts and uses machine learning developed by Google research to transcribe their answers and help them discover ways to improve,” the statement stated.

It also stated that individuals preparing for interviews can simply start practising with a simple click on the homepage, choose the kind of job they are interviewing for, and then do a practice interview that consists of five randomly selected questions or individual interview questions.

“Users will also be able to see insights: patterns detected by machine learning that can help them discover things about their answers.”

Africa has the youngest population in the world, with 70 percent of sub-Saharan Africa under the age of 30. The digital exposure of young Africans will create opportunities to acquire digital skills through training to assist them in getting the right jobs.

Just as important as it is for them to acquire digital skills, it is also important that they have the skills to successfully scale an interview session to land their dream jobs, Google says.

“We are excited about Interview Warmup because it shows how new technologies have the potential to help young people in Africa hone the skills needed to grow their careers,” said Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, head of brand and reputation at Google Africa. “The tool can help create more opportunities for African job seekers.”