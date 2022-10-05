Google celebrates World Teachers’ Day 2022 with doodle

Search engine giant, Google, recognising the role of teachers in encouraging innovation, is celebrating World Teachers’ Day 2022 with a doodle.

World Teachers’ Day, otherwise known as International Teachers’ Day, is an annual event held on October 5.

The theme for World Teachers’ Day 2022 is “the transformation of education begins with teachers”.

This year, Google has marked the occasion with a special Google Doodle to celebrate the work and role of teachers across the globe.

“Today, on World Teachers’ Day, we celebrate the critical role of teachers in transforming learners’ potential by ensuring they have the tools they need to take responsibility for themselves, for others, and for the planet.

“We call on countries to ensure that teachers are trusted and recognised as knowledge producers, reflective practitioners, and policy partners,” a joint statement from officials of UNESCO, The International Labour Organisation (ILO), and Education International (EI) that was released to mark the day reads.

The doodle animation shows pieces of stationery and school equipment celebrating as confetti falls around them in a classroom setting.

World Teachers’ Day is a celebration of education, a campaign each year to give the globe a better understanding of the role teachers play in developing students.

Policymakers and experts around the globe also use this day as an opportunity to identify and resolve issues involving the teaching profession.

Several schools around the world organise cultural programmes for teachers or even organise relaxing days for them.

In 2022, UNESCO will “address the commitments and calls for action made at the Transforming Education Summit, in September 2022, and analyse the implications they have for teachers and teaching,” an official statement from the organisation states.