Google celebrates Nigeria @ 63 with doodle

Search engine giant, Google, on Sunday, Nigeria’s Independence Day 2023, celebrates with a unique artwork of doodle demonstrating Nigeria’s strength, unity and growth.

On this day in 1960, the most populous country in Africa officially became a sovereign nation.

On 1 October 1960, Nigeria was granted full independence from Great Britain. The country received its Freedom Charter, on 1 October 1960, from Princess Alexandra of Kent, the Queen’s representative at the Nigerian independence ceremonies.

“Independence Day morning starts with a nationally televised broadcast where the President of Nigeria addresses the general public,” Google wrote.

“In Lagos, a green-and-white crowd gathers to watch the Nigerian Armed Forces perform military maneuvers. Later, many join in on the ceremonial raising of the Nigerian flag, and the cutting of an Independence Day cake.

“The rest of the day is filled with bustling energy and upbeat fuji music as Nigerians hang out with friends and family. Plantains and chicken served with jollof rice isn’t just a popular meal — it’s a staple of Independence Day and Nigerian culture. Many take celebrations to the beach to dance and enjoy fireworks,” it said.