Google is 25. It is celebrating with a doodle

Today’s doodle marks the search giant’s 25th birthday, with its theme being “Walk down memory lane.” The doodle shows the letters ‘oo’ replaced by ‘25’ in the word ‘Google’.

Google was launched on 27 September 1998 by co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page.

Taking a “walk down memory lane”, the company showcased different doodles on its birthday over the years. The latest one comes with a GIF which turns ‘Google’ into ‘G25gle’ – marking the 25 years. Once the logo is clicked, confetti is displayed on the page.

“By fate or luck, doctoral students Sergey Brin and Larry Page met in Stanford University’s computer science program in the late ‘90s. They quickly learned they shared a similar vision: make the World Wide Web a more accessible place. The pair worked tirelessly from their dorm rooms to develop a prototype for a better search engine,” Google said in a post that accompanied the doodle.

“As they made meaningful progress on the project, they moved the operation to Google’s first office — a rented garage. On September 27, 1998, Google Inc. was officially born,” it added.

In the 25 years since, Google has changed the way the World Wide Web is used. It was in May 2011 that the number of monthly unique visitors to Google surpassed one billion for the first time. Since then, there has been no looking back for Google.

Acknowledging the tremendous change Google has undergone since 1998, it affirmed that the “mission has remained the same: to organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.”

Being grateful to its users, it thanked them for evolving with them over the past 25 years.

“We can’t wait to see where the future takes us, together,” it added.