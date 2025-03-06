Global Rights, a human rights advocacy group, has strongly condemned the recent actions of the Kano State Hisbah Board, in respect of recent arrest of several people for alleged violations of Islamic law, including failure to observe the Ramadan fast.

The arrest, which included individuals said to have “indecent” haircuts, and allowing mixed-gender passengers in tricycles, was described by the group as not only undemocratic steps, but fundamentally incompatible with Nigeria’s status as a secular State.

Abiodun Baiyewu, executive director, stated this in a statement issued on Wednesday, which was made available to BusinessDay.

The statement read: “While we respect and uphold every Nigerian’s right to freely practice their religion, we reject any attempt to impose religious laws on non-consenting adults. Hisbah’s actions constitute intimidation and coercion, and such violations have no place in a democracy that guarantees freedom of religion, expression, and personal autonomy.

“The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria explicitly prohibits religious discrimination. Section 10 establishes that Nigeria is a secular state and prohibits the adoption of any religion as state religion.

“Section 38 guarantees freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, including the right to practice or not practice any faith. Section 42 further protects individuals from religious, ethnic, or sexual discrimination.

“Additionally, Nigeria is a signatory to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which further reinforces these protections. Article 18 guarantees freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, stating that no one shall be subject to coercion that would impair their freedom to adopt or practice a religion of their choice. Article 26 prohibits discrimination of any kind, including on the basis of religion, and guarantees equal protection under the law.

“The arrest and detention of individuals over these so-called offenses are a blatant abuse of power and a violation of fundamental human rights. We call on the Kano State Government to immediately rein in Hisbah, whose selective and discriminatory enforcement of religious edicts infringes on the rights of both Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

“We are forced to seriously question the wisdom of allowing bodies like Hisbah to operate in a manner parallel to the constitutional and legal framework of the country. It is our considered opinion that their continued existence and funding is an affront to Nigeria’s status as a secular state. Nigeria’s legal system has already defined what constitutes a crime, and it is not a crime—nor should it be—to choose not to fast during Ramadan, to wear a particular hairstyle, or to ride in a shared public vehicle with the opposite sex.

“Standing firmly on this premise, we demand the immediate and unconditional release of those who have been detained by Hisbah for such non-criminal acts. Furthermore, we call on the Nigerian public to resist any attempt to erode democratic freedoms under the guise of religious enforcement.

“The Nigerian Constitution remains the supreme law of the land, and all state institutions—including Hisbah—must operate within its bounds. Nigeria’s commitment to democracy and the rule of law requires the protection of all citizens from arbitrary arrests and religious coercion.

” We urge the federal and state governments to uphold these principles and ensure that all Nigerians, regardless of their religious beliefs, are treated equally under the law.

“We will continue to monitor this situation and advocate for the protection of human rights in Nigeria”.

