The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has reinforced Nigeria’s commitment to international security cooperation by hosting high-level delegations from France and the United Kingdom at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The meetings, held separately at the IGP Smart Conference Hall, focused on enhancing the Nigeria Police Force’s (NPF) capacity to tackle emerging security challenges.

According to a statement signed by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, the IGP welcomed a French delegation led by Régis Colcombet, Director of Defence and Security Cooperation.

The team, which included senior military officials from the French Embassy, explored areas of collaboration such as cybercrime investigation, anti-terrorism strategies, training, equipment, and knowledge exchange.

In another engagement, the IGP, represented by Taiwo Adeleke (AIG) and other senior officers, met with the UK-Nigeria Cyber Security Delegation.

The Police said that the British delegation included Mark Smith, Country Director at the British High Commission’s Department of Business and Training; Dan Edmund, CEO of Espranaro Limited; and Morayo Adekunle, Deputy Director at the British High Commission.

According to the statement, discussions centered on understanding the evolving cyber threat landscape, strengthening bilateral cybersecurity cooperation, and promoting best practices in digital security.

The Nigeria Police Force noted that it is committed to leveraging international partnerships and adopting innovative security strategies.

