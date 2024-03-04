Globacom boosts business operations with ‘Glo outsourcing pro’

Global telecommunications solutions provider Globacom has unveiled ‘Glo Outsource Pro’, a strategic business solution enabling companies and businesses to outsource some of their non-core operations.

The solution allows companies and businesses to focus on their core competencies, thus leading to improved efficiency, cost savings, and enhanced customer experiences.

In a statement in Lagos, Globacom said, “The ‘Glo Outsource Pro’ enables companies to delegate specific operational activities, such as customer support, finance and accounting, IT services, human resources, and supply chain management to Globacom which leverages its expertise, technology, and economies of scale to optimise processes and deliver high-quality results that will impact positively on their operations.”

It added that the solution was packaged to “help companies maximise cost-effectiveness, boost productivity, and improve effectiveness in the marketplace by helping them look after some non-core sections of their business so they can focus on their core activities,” adding that the offering is mostly suited for large and medium corporate businesses in banking, energy, oil and gas, FMCG, manufacturing, distribution, utility, internet service providers (ISPs), logistics companies, MSME, etc.

Globacom explains further that ‘Glo Outsource Pro’ also comes with other benefits, including efficiency and cost reduction, in addition to promoting technology upgrades, competitive advantage, and improved effectiveness in the marketplace.

The company said that outlining more benefits of the solution: “‘Glo Outsource Pro’ will help organisations contract out their inbound and outbound call centre activities, inbound technical helpdesk, social media management, data mining for planning purposes and general back-office support.

“It will also help them in teleprospecting, customer campaigns/onboarding, retention campaigns, collections, sales campaigns, etc.”