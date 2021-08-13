Glo-sponsored African Voices Spotlights Tourism in Africa

The Glo-sponsored Cable News Network magazine programme will this week feature two nature and wildlife enthusiast from Mozambique as it spotlights tourism on the African continent. Bemugi Sochaka who is uplifting his Santa Maria community, also in Mozambique, through sustainable tourism development and Miguel Gonçalves, a wildlife conservationist at the Maputo Special Reserve in Mozambique, are the special guests.

While Bemugi is reputed as the country’s star of tourism who guides nature enthusiasts round major spots in Mozambique, Gonçalves who is famously called ‘nature warrior’ , is the Park Warden of Maputo Special Reserve (MSR) and Ponta do Ouro Partial Marine Reserve (PPMR) – the Mozambique components of the Lubombo Transfrontier Conservation and Resource Area. He also received the 2018 African Ranger Award – a prestigious accolade presented by Paradise Foundation International and Alibaba Foundation.

Read Also: African Voices Changemakers to focus on mental health – Glo

The 30-minute magazine programme will air on CNN Channel 401 on Saturday at 9.30a.m with repeats on Sunday at 4.30a.m, 7.30a.m, 12.30p.m., 7.30p.m and on Monday at 4.00a.m A two-part, 15-minute edition is broadcast on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.45p.m.