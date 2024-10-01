Glitz, music herald BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs Awards 2024

At the star-studded Saturday evening of 28 September, BusinessDay, Nigeria’s leading business and economy newspaper, celebrated excellence in leadership at its annual Top 25 CEOs Awards 2024, in partnership with the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX). The event, held in Lagos with an exceptional musical performance from Anthony Osunde’s ARB Band, brought together the nation’s top executives, recognising those who had excelled despite the challenges of the past financial year – FY 2023.

The prestigious awards honoured chief executive officers (CEOs) from companies listed on the NGX as well as Next Bulls, a group of high-potential, privately held companies that are on the path to going public.

BusinessDay aimed to acknowledge leaders who have driven their organisations toward financial success, innovation, and sustained industry leadership.

Among the first group of honourees were notable names such as:

Babatunde Fajemirokun , MD/CEO of AIICO Insurance PLC

, MD/CEO of AIICO Insurance PLC Lolu Alade-Akinyemi , GMD/CEO of Lafarge Africa PLC

, GMD/CEO of Lafarge Africa PLC Gabriel Ifeanyi Ogbechie (OON), GMD of Rainoil Limited

(OON), GMD of Rainoil Limited Pawan Sharma , CEO of Tolaram

, CEO of Tolaram Wassim Elhusseini , MD/CEO of Nestlé Nigeria PLC

, MD/CEO of Nestlé Nigeria PLC Abiola Lukman Lawal (ALL), MD/CEO of Eterna PLC

As the night unfolded, more exemplary leaders took the stage to receive their awards, including:

Hans Essaadi , MD/CEO of Nigerian Breweries PLC

, MD/CEO of Nigerian Breweries PLC Peter Ashade , Group CEO of United Capital PLC

, Group CEO of United Capital PLC Andrew M. Ikekhua , MD of NEM Insurance PLC

, MD of NEM Insurance PLC Owen D. Omogiafo (OON) , President/Group CEO of Transnational Corporation PLC

, President/Group CEO of Transnational Corporation PLC Odunayo Ojo , CEO of UPDC PLC

, CEO of UPDC PLC Chantelle Abdul, GMD of Mojec International Holdings

The celebration continued with the recognition of:

Stephen Alangbo , MD of Cornerstone Insurance PLC

, MD of Cornerstone Insurance PLC Oluwole Oshin , Founder/GMD of Custodian Investment PLC

, Founder/GMD of Custodian Investment PLC Dauda Gotring , MD/CEO of Opay Nigeria

, MD/CEO of Opay Nigeria Muhammad Kassim Olatunde Balogun, Group Managing Director of GPFI Group

In total, 25 business leaders were recognised for their contributions to Nigeria’s economy, spanning industries from financial services and manufacturing to technology and energy. These CEOs were applauded not only for driving growth within their companies but also for their resilience, innovation, and commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Music and Celebration: A Night to Remember

The event was not only a night of accolades but also a celebration of culture and creativity, with music playing a key role in setting the tone. Anthony Osunde, the founder of the ARB Band, captivated the audience with a performance that highlighted the deeper connection between leadership and life’s rhythms.

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Chemical Engineering and a master of business administration (MBA) from the Imperial College, London.

Osunde’s music, a blend of Afro-soul and jazz, struck a chord with the audience, providing the perfect backdrop to the evening’s celebrations.

“Music has always been a reflection of life’s journey, much like leadership,” Osunde remarked after the performance. His words resonated with the crowd, underscoring the idea that leadership, like music, requires harmony, rhythm, and the ability to adapt to changes.

The Next Bulls: Spotlight on Future Leaders

A special highlight of the night was the recognition of the Next Bulls—companies poised for greatness but not yet listed on the NGX. These privately held firms are making waves in their respective industries and are expected to soon join the ranks of Nigeria’s top publicly traded companies. The Next Bulls segment is a testament to BusinessDay’s commitment to celebrating future leadership and innovation in the Nigerian economy.

Legacy of the Top 25 CEOs Awards

Now in its seventh year, the BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs Awards have become a benchmark for corporate excellence in Nigeria. The awards spotlight the country’s leading executives who have demonstrated outstanding performance in areas such as financial management, strategic planning, innovation, and corporate governance.

As these leaders walked away with their trophies, the evening cemented the role of the Top 25 CEOs Awards as a key event in Nigeria’s business calendar—an occasion that not only celebrates achievement but also inspires the next generation of corporate leaders.

